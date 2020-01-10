SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial’s HealthFit has been awarded recertification as a medical fitness facility by the Medical Fitness Association.
It’s one of just two in the state and, in 2016, it was the first to achieve certification.
There are only 40 nationwide.
The process includes an onsite inspection of medically supervised exercise programs and review of its outcomes.
Among the factors distinguish a certified medical fitness centers from a regular fitness center are:
• active, regular medical oversight and certified and licensed staff.
• disease management and prevention programs.
• health-risk reduction and therapeutic-lifestyle programs.
• individualized health screening.
• testing and outcome tracking..
• quality management, with a focus on measurable results.
• a focus on improving community health.
• written policies and procedures concerning user safety and the ability to respond appropriately to all emergencies.
HealthFit is a 44,000-square-foot facility with multiple workout stations and training areas, a state-of-the-art spinning studio, sports courts, group exercise rooms and two heated, indoor pools.
More than 70 group exercise classes a week are included in membership, along with amenities like towel service, hot tubs, steam rooms and private massage therapy rooms.
For more information, call 941-917-700 or visit SMHFit.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.