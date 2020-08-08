SARASOTA — Mainstage and other events set for this fall and winter productions for Sarasota Opera are being nixed because of the “uncertainty of being able to gather safely in a theater in November.”
The opera is canceling the production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” along with the Sarasota Youth Opera production of “The Hobbit.”
It said the “A Night in Italy” concert, set for Nov. 7, along with the Concert at Noon on Nov. 13 have also been nixed.
Also not happening: The Taste of Downtown set for Sept. 26 “but the company is exploring ways to continue this important Youth Opera Fundraiser in another form,” it said in a news release.
“Sarasota Opera’s fall season will consist of concerts utilizing resident artists,” it said in a news release. “A concert with singers and piano on stage at the Sarasota Opera House will be live-streamed on the internet on Nov. 13. If conditions allow for an in-person audience, an announcement will be made at a later date.”
It has put in motion the “OperaMobile” which will feature resident artists performing in and around Sarasota.
“If conditions allow, the company will also be scheduling concerts at outdoor venues in Sarasota, to be announced later,” it said. “The ‘Curtain Raiser Dinner’ is still scheduled to be held on October 25, subject to prevailing conditions. In addition, Sarasota Opera hopes to begin a modified HD at the Opera House and Classic Movies at the Opera House series in September or October, depending on then-current health conditions.”
It has set up the Sarasota Youth Opera that should begin virtually for the fall semester this month.
“No changes have been made to the Winter Opera Festival which is scheduled to run from Feb. 6 through March 21. Sarasota Opera will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments as appropriate.”
Single tickets for the Winter Opera Festival go on sale Sept. 1.
“Despite our disappointment in having to cancel our mainstage activities, we do not plan to be silent,” Executive Director Richard Russell said in a news release. “Our intention is that opera remains in the hearts and minds of our supporters, our audience, and our community through this difficult time.”
Sarasota Opera suspended its 61st season on March 12, it said, but noted it paid its artists and crew for the entire season.
