SARASOTA — Sarasota Opera is planning live performances this fall.
It will include artists like sopranos Hanna Brammer, Anna Mandina, and Caitlin Crabill, tenors Andrew Surrena and Samuel Schlievert, baritone Alexander Boyd, and bass Young Bok Kim, it said in a news release.
Concerts run from Nov. 9 through Nov. 19.
“We are committed to offering great singing, but also to insuring the health and safety of audiences, artists and staff,” it said. “As a result, patrons will see some changes at the Sarasota Opera House.”
For more information, visit www.sarasotaopera.org.
It also plans on having online and outdoor concerts, along with some shows at the opera house.
There will be concerts at the opera house, online and also outdoors.
Upcoming shows include:
• 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 — Sarasota Opera House, a live-streamed performance.
It is “featuring favorite opera selections by Verdi, Rossini, Puccini, Wagner, and Mozart, accompanied by piano.”
It noted a limited number of in-person, socialized distanced seats will be available at $25-45 per person. Live stream tickets are $10.
• 5:30 p.m., Nov. 17 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19
“Two outdoor concerts featuring songs celebrating nature and accompanied by piano will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota and on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Historic Spanish Point,” it said. “The musical program will be identical at both garden locations. Attendance at each concert will be limited to 100 people, with tickets at $35 per person.”
Sarasota Opera is also bringing back its OperaMobile for free performances in selected locations on Nov. 9 and 10.
