SARASOTA — Mental health care continues to be a Sarasota County Schools concern.
Lynn Peterson, risk management supervisor for Sarasota County Schools, gave a presentation Tuesday to the School Board.
“The county has received about $1.5 million over the past two years for mental health services and treatment, and 98% of that was used on treating students,” Peterson said. “Two years ago, we had 18 mental health therapists in the district and we have increased that to 28.”
Mental Health Services Supervisor Debra Giacolone referred to a study from the University of South Florida showing there are nearly 85,000 people ages under the age of 25 in Sarasota County, and 12% of them have untreated mental illness.
The district offers three tiers of mental health resources: meetings, counseling and a mobile response/crisis intervention team.
“We have 19 inter-agency agreements with community partners that help support mental health,” Giacolone said. “We are a leader in the state and nation.”
Board Chair Shirley Brown said the students and community need to know about the services available.
Peterson said she realizes teachers have had a very challenging year, and noted there is also a multitude of mental health resources available for district staff.
“We have added mental health options in our employee health benefits program and our utilization has increased almost 10 percent over the past two years.”
Book costs up
Sue Meckler, director of curriculum and instruction, gave an update on the English Language Arts adoption textbook projected costs.
“In the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in the cost of the materials,” Meckler said. “The estimated total cost is $5.7 million. In 2014, the total cost was $3.4 million. The increase is mainly due to new mandates and a raise in standards. We are being asked to provide more with less.”
Food costs up
Mitsi Corcoran, chief financial officer for Sarasota County Schools, gave an update on the food and nutrition services budget.
“While we are serving less meals, the food costs have still increased,” Corcoran said. “We’re feeding families who are struggling financially for free. We are maximizing all of our resources right now to help with our food costs. We have streamlined our menus and we’re getting ready to do a food distribution day for the community for spring break.”
The next School Board meeting is 3 p.m. March 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.