July 15 letter from the temple rabbis to congregations
To Our Dear Members of Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai,
With heavy hearts, we share that a vandal desecrated our campus buildings last night with spray-painted messages of hate. At Emanu-El, the markings cover much of the southern side of our buildings where employees enter.
At Sinai, the messages covered all our exterior walls and were visible to our children and their families who arrived for camp this morning.
We were angered and saddened.
We are working closely with law enforcement and the Jewish Federation. By pooling our security footage, we were able to determine that the perpetrator of both acts was a single man acting alone. We have reason to believe that he was the same man who vandalized Temple Emanu-El three month sago. We will work diligently to assist law enforcement to identify this man and bring him to justice.
We hate to tell you this news, but want you to hear it from us — and to be able to find strength and comfort as we stand together.
We will be ever vigilant in looking after the safety and security of our members and our children. But we will not allow hate to distract us from the holy work that defines our temple missions. Our temples remain sacred places of worship, learning, and fellowship, and we look forward to the day when we can all return to them in health and safety.
We will continue to update our members as we have more to report. For now, let us each in our own way bring some goodness and humanity into the world today.
B’shalom,
Rabbi Brenner Glickman, Temple Emanu El
Rabbi Samantha Kahn, Temple Sinai
Rabbi Michael Shefrin, Temple Emanu-El
Ellyn Bender, President of Temple Sinai
Barry Gerber, President of Temple Emanu-El
