SARASOTA — Sarasota Youth Opera is hoping to keep its students engaged with its Virtual Fall Semester
It is hoping to bring in those between the ages of 8 and 19 “to experience new and exciting online musical and acting experiences planned for the fall,” it said.
Enrollment is underway for classes that start Aug. 25.
A wide variety of programming — including a “virtual chorus — has been designed to show young people how fun opera is,” it said in a news release. “All skill levels are welcome, and no audition is required.”
It said tuition is between $175-200 depending on age — with tuition assistace available for some families along with discounts for two or more singers in a family.
Requirements include a cellphone, computer, laptop, or tablet with working camera and microphone, it noted. It also uses a Zoom account, which is free, for “Virtual Chorus.”
To enroll, visit
To register: https://bit.ly/2DTKm7c.
For more information, email youthopera@sarasotaopera.org or call 941-328-1329.
Among the classes offered:
• Acting. “This fall Martha Collins will teach acting for the duration of the fall semester. In smaller groups, singers will have the opportunity to explore their acting skills through acting exercises, dialogues, and much more.”
• One-On-One. “Looking for an alternative to expensive private music lessons? Sarasota Youth Opera music staff will be offering coachings free of charge to all members. Singers can work on singing, music reading, and chorus repertory.”
• Music 101. “Another exciting addition to the fall semester is ‘eartraining,’ which allows students to help develop music reading skills and feel more confident singing. These lessons will be built into chorus rehearsals.”
“Throughout the course of the Fall Semester, opera professionals will be invited to talk about what they do at Sarasota Opera,” the news release said. “SYO members will get to meet singers, costume designers, instrumentalists, and many more.”
