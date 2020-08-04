Parents and teachers, the 2020 Back-to-School sales tax holiday is Friday through Sunday.
What does the weekend tax holiday means for shoppers?
What happens during the sales tax holiday?
During this sales tax holiday period, Florida law directs that no sales tax or local option tax will be collected on any article of clothing, wallet, or bag, including handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags, but excluding briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags, with a selling price of $60 or less per item from Aug. 7-9.
“Clothing” includes face masks, but not watches or jewelry.
In Sarasota County, students are going to have to wear face coverings
“As far as big changes, the School Board is in the process of finalizing an emergency face covering policy for the start of this school year,” wrote Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County School Board spokesperson in an email Tuesday. “The schools will have face coverings for students to use, but families are encouraged to have supplies of their own in reserve.”
What’s not covered?
There are some noteworthy exceptions of what is not covered this year — including computers and accessories for businesses, rentals or leases of eligible items, repairs or alterations of clothing, sales of any eligible item in a theme park, entertainment complex or airport.
Are athletic items such as baseball gloves or batting gloves tax-exempt?
No, most athletic items such as baseball gloves, football shoulder pads, or soccer knee guards are not tax-exempt during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
Is there a limit on the number of qualifying items I can purchase during the sales tax holiday?
No. The exemption is based on the sales price of each item.
What about buy one-get one free reductions during the tax holiday?
The total price of items advertised as “buy one, get one free,” or “buy one, get one for a reduced price,” cannot be averaged for both items to qualify for the exemption.
What about online ordering?
“Mail-order, catalog, or online sales eligible items are exempt when the order is accepted by the company during the sales tax holiday period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the sales tax holiday period.”
Where can I find a complete list of sale items for the tax holiday?
