NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its All German Christmas Worship Service at 3 p.m., Dec. 19.
Due to the pandemic, there have been no German language services held on the Gulf Coast since March.
This will be the first such service between Clearwater and Naples.
The Rev. Attila Szemesi will be officiating. Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be observed. Wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. We will not be able to have coffee hour after this service, but hopefully soon.
Call the church office, 941-426-5580, for more information on its German services or those in Clearwater and Sarasota.
We are looking forward to the time when we can resume regular services.
