SOUTH VENICE - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office - and a few officers in particular - have one reason to celebrate the holidays.
The department put out a social media post on Tuesday afternoon discussing a drowning that took place in November - and the saving of the child.
On Nov. 28, emergency responders arrived at a Venice home where a 10-month-old child had drowned in the family pool.
The first two of eight deputies arriving were Deputies Mike Nickerson and Tony Egoville.
On Tuesday night, Nickerson said it was estimated the child had been in the water for 4-5 minutes and then it took another 10 minutes before he and other officers arrived.
"The mother was in the driveway and the baby was on the in the driveway and the mother was in panic mode," he said. "I set (the baby) on the hood of a truck and started doing chest compression on her."
Egoville arrived next and the two of them worked on chest compressions and breathes for the child.
"When they arrived, baby Charlee had no pulse," the department said in its social media post. "Deputies Nickerson and Egoville relied on their training and began lifesaving efforts ...It is the longest Deputies Nickerson and Egoville have ever performed CPR in their careers."
But it worked.
Nickerson said he stopped by Venice Regional Bayfront Health to inquire about the child. He was told she had a good blood pressure and was being taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.
She spent 10 days hospitalized, he said.
The department said Nickerson decided to drop off some Christmas presents to the South Venice residence recently.
"Charlee is doing great and her mom Stephanie - who greeted Deputy Nickerson with a huge hug - tells us Mike will forever be a part of her family."
Nickerson said the situation has impacted him. He has three children of his own and said he can't imagine living through such an incident.
But, he said, Charlee doesn't seem to have any memory of what took place.
"She has no idea," he said. "Cute kid, full of life...You go from lifelessness to go back to normal."
He said when it comes to working in law enforcement, there are positive and negative moments that stay with you.
"This is one of the good ones that stay will stay with me," he said.
He said "awesome training" and a good partner were key.
"We knew exactly what we could do," he said. "I've been on the opposite end of this when a child didn't survive. When the outcome comes like this, it's nice."
With the holiday season underway, he said he's been thinking of Charlee.
"I'm just glad the baby survived to see her first Christmas." Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.