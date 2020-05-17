VENICE — Any restaurant wanting to take part in the annual Savor Sarasota can start registering with Visit Sarasota County.
The annual event runs from June 1-14 each year — and, while dealing with COVID-19, there are some changes.
Savor Sarasota gives guests a “prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for just $16 and $32 per person,” according to the news release.
A tweak to the 2020 program is eateries can offer its Savor menus for dine-in and/or to-go service, if it wants, to keep with COVID-19 recommendations.
“To boost local restaurants as much as possible in a large time of need, we have decided to open registration for Savor to all Sarasota County eateries and to expand the dining options to include take-out,” VSC President Virginia Haley said. “Our sincere hope is that restaurants can return to normal operations soon. However, we recognize that we do not know when restrictions will be lifted, and we want both businesses and diners to benefit as much as possible.”
Those restaurants interested can register online at www.SavorSarasota.com — the deadline is May 31.
“There is no cost to participate, restaurants are simply asked to offer lunch menu options for $16 per person and dinner for $32 per person,” the news release states. “VSC will promote the program throughout Sarasota County through digital efforts beginning in early-May and continuing until the end of the program on June 14.”
Anyone with questions can contact VSC project manager Enriqueta Balandra at EBalandra@VisitSarasota.org.
For more information about Savor Sarasota, visit www.SavorSarasota.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.