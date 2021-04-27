SCAT (copy)

Bus riders await a SCAT bus in September at the Venice Train Depot. A driver has tested positive for COVID-19 and officials are warning some riders of the situation. 

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result for a Sarasota County Area Transit  driver on Friday, April 23.

The following routes were operated by the affected driver:

• Saturday, April 17 — Route 40, 5:48 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

• Sunday, April 18 — Route 1713, 5:53 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

• Monday, April 19 and Tuesday April 20 —  Route 99, 5:45-10:45 a.m.; and a single trip on Route 7 starting at 5:10 a.m.


All of the routes operate in North County with the exception of Route 1713, which goes from North Port through Venice to downtown Sarasota.

The department recommends anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider or DOH-Sarasota, or visit one of the free state-testing sites at 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota, or the Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks. Riders should also enter through the rear doors and practice social distancing while using SCAT.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit SCGov.net or FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments