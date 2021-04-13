SARASOTA — “This is something that could really turn into a big benefit for our community,” Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler said on April 6 immediately after commissioners approved their consent agenda.
Ziegler was referring to one item on that agenda that was not pulled for discussion — a $2.3 million contract with River North Transit LLC of New York to provide mobility on demand services for county residents.
The contract will last for two years with an option for four one-year extensions.
Approval of the contract comes after commissioners have had several discussions with consultants as they reimagine how Sarasota County Area Transit will deliver bus service throughout the sprawling county with miles separating the densely populated city of Sarasota from less dense South County with the cities of North Port and Venice and the town of Englewood.
Under the new plan, unproductive routes, mainly in South County, will be eliminated and replaced with four mobility hubs that will allow transit riders to access the system.
Those hubs will be located in Englewood/Venice, North Port, Siesta Key, and Lido/Longboat Keys.
One fixed route on U.S. 41 between South County and Sarasota will remain, SCAT Director Jan Grogg said, adding that the plan is to have the new service begin operating in June.
Besides operating a more efficient system, commissioners also hope to create savings for SCAT’s $31.2 million budget, the biggest drain on the county’s general fund among the services offered by the county.
County taxpayers subsidize about $21 million of that budget. The remainder is made up through federal and state grants. Riders contribute a paltry $1.3 million through fares.
“Everybody in the community has seen empty buses, buses with four people, buses with two people,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said, echoing similar comments that she’s made in the past about the inefficiency of SCAT.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood, newly elected to the commission in November, seemed excited about the new system.
“This is pretty cutting edge,” Cutsinger said.
