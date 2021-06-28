VENICE — State College of Florida has a new associate in science degree in health services management.
It can help people wanting "non-clinical health care careers" a way of getting into the field.
People in the field work on the business side of health care, it said in a news release, including budgeting, billing and improving patient care.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said jobs in the field are expected to increase more than 30% by 2029.
“A patient’s health care experience is impacted by several individuals including many who provide critical non-clinical services,” SCF Dean of Nursing and Health Professions Matt Connell said in the news release. “In addition to our long history of training exceptional clinical professionals through our nursing and health professions programs, we will also bolster the healthcare workforce by preparing the teams that support the numerous non-clinical aspects required to run hospitals, doctor’s offices and healthcare facilities.”
The degree consists of 60 credits with general education classes along with "health care technology, medical law concepts, electronic health/medical systems and health care delivery systems," it said. "Classes are available online and in accelerated eight-week sessions to provide flexibility for students to earn the degree while balancing work and family commitments."
The classes can also go toward a bachelor's degree in the field.
For more information, visit the website www.Programs.SCF.edu/HSM, email admissions@SCF.edu or call 941-304-5443.
