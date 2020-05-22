BRADENTON — The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and region school districts are partnering to address a Florida Department of Education emergency order which waives “select prerequisite requirements for early college programs, known to high school students as dual enrollment,” SCF announced in a news release.
“In addition to SCF extending the dual enrollment application deadline to Aug. 1, the requirement to establish college readiness via the PERT Common Placement Test has been suspended for the Fall 2020 semester.”
SCF along with Manatee and Sarasota County school districts issued “addendums to existing memorandums of understanding within three days of the executive order waiving the testing requirements.”
According to the news release:
“For the Fall semester: To demonstrate college readiness in mathematics, the student must have completed at least Algebra II with a grade of B or higher. If the student is currently enrolled in Algebra II the student must have a grade of B or higher in the first semester, and in quarter three. Meeting these requirements will allow a student to register for MAC 1105-College Algebra, MGF 1106-Topics in Mathematics or MGF 1107-Liberal Arts Mathematics...
To demonstrate college readiness in English, the student must have completed at least two high school English courses with a grade of B or higher. If the student is currently enrolled in the second course, the student will have to demonstrate a B grade or higher in the first semester and in quarter three,” it states.
“We are collaborating with our educational partners to ensure students are able to successfully transition to SCF as a dual-enrolled student,” SCF Dean for Institutional Effectiveness and Research Ryan Hale said. “Given the current situation with Coronavirus, we needed to identify other measures that would provide safeguards that keep our students’ best interests in mind.”
Dual enrollment is available to qualified high school students in Manatee and Sarasota counties free of charge.
For more information, visit SCF.edu/EarlyCollege.
