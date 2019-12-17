BRADENTON - Students from SCF-Venice and other SCF campuses took part in graduation ceremonies Friday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
SCF-Venice student Ronny Fray Regato received the Outstanding Graduate Award.
Fray is a Navy veteran who served as a sonar technician. He graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and will continue working toward a bachelor of science in computer science, according to SCF.
"His goal is to pursue a career in cyber security, either with the military or the private sector, to defend America’s interests from foreign and domestic threats," the news release stated. "During his time at SCF, Fray served as the vice president of programming for the Student Veterans of America at SCF-Venice."
The school said Valerie Padilla and Nicole Ritenour were finalists for the award.
About 300 students graduated from State College of Florida during the event.
About 1,050 students finished their degrees in the summer and fall semesters, the college said in a news release.
Degrees included bachelors in science, applied science along with associates in science, arts and workforce certificates.
SCF alum Nicholas Goody was the keynote speaker. He is a Major League Baseball pitcher with the Texas Rangers.
"Goody followed up a sensational career with the Manatees by winning a Southeastern Conference Championship at Louisiana State University. He has pitched in the big leagues with the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians, and in 2017 became the first active Major Leaguer inducted into the SCF Hall of Fame," the college said in a news release.
Taking part in the ceremony were SCF President Carol F. Probstfeld; Executive Vice President and Provost Todd G. Fritch; Associate Professor Jennifer A. Bieselin; Assistant Professor Janet H. Samuels and the Rev. Michael P. Todd with campus ministry.
SCF Athletic Director Matthew L. Ennis was the mace bearer and welcomed graduates.
The SCF Chamber Choir sang the national anthem, directed by Melodie Dickerson.
For more information about SCF, visit SCF.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.