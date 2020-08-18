WELLEN PARK — The State College of Florida now has a fund for students facing economic hardship because of COVID-19, it announced in a news release.
"Through the fund, SCF is disbursing one-time grants of up to $500 to eligible students on a first-come, first-served basis," it said. "The money has been allocated to SCF as part of the federal coronavirus relief bill."
According to a news release, students can use the funds "related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, including food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care."
It noted the grant will not affect eligibility for federal financial aid.
"Students are invited to review the eligibility criteria and download an application by visiting SCF.edu/Coronavirus and selecting the 'Financial Aid – Application for CARES Act' button."
For more information, call 941-752-5037; text 941-999-3611 or email AskFinAid@SCF.edu.
