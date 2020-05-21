VENICE — The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota held a commencement for its spring class of 2020 on May 1.
It held a virtual ceremony that was broadcast on a radio station and livestreamed on SCF’s Facebook page.
“This is the most unique commencement ceremony in the history of our institution and perhaps one of our most important,” SCF President Carol F. Probstfeld told graduates, according to a news release.
She acknowledged COVID-19 eliminated a traditional graduation.
But there was never a thought to eliminating the rite, she said.
“That would have failed to recognize the perseverance and resilience of this graduating class,” Probstfeld said.
A total of 819 students took part with 539 earning associate in arts degrees, 169 earning associate in science degrees and 96 receiving bachelor’s degrees.
The Outstanding Graduate Award was Luke Sandlin — earning an associate in arts degree with a 3.74 grade point average. He plans to study political science at the University of Florida. He was vice president and membership leader of SCF’s Student Government Association, the student president of the theater honor society Delta Psi Omega and was a speaker at the SCF Foundation’s sixth annual scholarship fundraising event, Avenues to the Future.
Sandlin credits SCF with giving him the tools to focus on his goals. He says SCF has completely changed his life.
“Every day I wake up for classes at SCF I’m interested, fascinated and curious – something I never had in high school,” he said in the news release. “You can fully immerse yourself in whatever you choose to. A place where you can set your phone down, tune out distractions and learn. Why not make the most of it?”
Nicholas S. Jurczyk and Josué Lugo Roldán were the other Outstanding Graduate finalists.
The Outstanding Faculty Award, selected by students, was music instructor Don Bryn.
Along with performing with a number of celebrities, he also takes part in local arts organizations, including the Sarasota Artist Series Concerts, Venice Symphony and Pops Orchestra.
“When I started teaching here at SCF I realized two things: I like teaching, and I really love the material I teach. I am fortunate in that regard,” he said.
Probstfeld praised the college and students.
“Today’s ceremony includes graduates who are family members of SCF trustees, faculty and staff, underscoring our entire College family’s deep commitment to, and confidence in, our quality education, exemplified by our high licensure passage rates, the outstanding grade point averages of our transfer students and our highly credentialed faculty,” she said. “SCF is also a proudly diverse college that creates an inclusive environment for students of different ages, races and nationalities from around the region, state, nation and world.”
More than $20,000 in scholarships were awarded to students to continue studies for bachelor of science in nursing.
Among the awards and recipients:
• The Pat Kuebler Memorial Scholarship Award: Stace Ford
• Dustin Lane Memorial Scholarship: Tessa Hysell
• Manatee Memorial Hospital Excellence in Nursing Scholarship: Alfredo Murillo
• Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Excellence in Nursing Scholarship: Kelly Le Fer
• Volunteers of Venice Excellence in Nursing Scholarship: Alexandria Scappatura
To learn more about SCF, visit SCF.edu.
