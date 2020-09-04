VENICE – State College of Florida has a one-day workshop held virtually that it says will help "enhance and sharpen leadership skills."

In a news release, the college said it is hosting the Leadership Boot Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25. 

Participants will take part in it via Zoom.

"Workshop participants will learn how to improve their leadership skills, expand communication techniques, master the use of positive actions, manage time and meetings more effectively, and increase personal effectiveness to deliver world-class results," the news release said. 

Leadership Simplified CEO Doug Van Dyke will facility the workshop.

The cost is $249. There is a discount of $199 for those  who register by Sept. 11.

To register online, visit SCF.edu/CCDenroll.

For more information, contact Lee Kotwicki by calling 941-363-7218 or emailing KotwicL@SCF.edu.

