WELLEN PARK — Those interested in State College of Florida Foundation applications for scholarships should start filling out paperwork for fall and spring semester scholarships.
Applications for the 2021-22 year are due April 15.
Those wanting to apply need to visit SCF.edu/Scholarships.
"The SCF Foundation awarded more than 1,400 scholarships last year to assist students with their tuition and fees," according to a news release from SCF.
To be eligible, people:
• Must be attending SCF.
• Must be enrolled in at least 6 credit hours per semester.
• Must maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average.
It noted students don't have to qualify for financial aid in order to receive the SCF scholarship.
"Applications for the spring semester scholarships will open again August 15 to September 15 for students who missed the April 15 deadline," it said.
For more information, call 941-752-5395; visit SCF-Foundation.org or email Aretha Kutegeka at KutegeA@SCF.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.