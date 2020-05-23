SCF graduates (copy)

State College of Florida graduates celebrate with Maverick the Manatee in December during their graduation. More than 1,000 students finished their degree programs during the summer and fall of 2019.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE – Registration is underway for summer Flex Start classes at SCF, “allowing students to take accelerated courses that fit their schedule in order to get ahead or catch up in their pursuit of a degree. Enrollment is open for a five-week session beginning June 15; and a six-week session beginning June 25,” it said in a news release.

The courses, because of COVID-19 troubles, will be “primarily online” and include classes in sciences, arts, humanities, education, history and social sciences, it said.

“The credit courses can be applied to any of SCF’s Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees, certificates and select workforce bachelor’s degrees,” it noted.

Financial aid is available. For questions about financial aid, the news release states to call 941-752-5037, text 941-999-3611 or email AskFinAid@SCF.edu.

For more information on Flex Start classes, call 941-752-5050, text 941-304-5443 or emailing Admissions@SCF.edu.

