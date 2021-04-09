VENICE — State College of Florida-Venice will open up registration for the fall 2021 on April 12, it announced Tuesday.
It opens for new and returning students, it said in a news release.
“Financial aid, flexible scheduling, academic advising and career coaching are available to help students become workforce ready or pursue their degrees,” it said.
Students can register in a number of ways, including through the website My.SCF.edu or the SCF Mobile app for existing students and SCF.edu for new students.
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 16, at SCF Venice, SCF Bradenton, SCF Lakewood Ranch and online.
“SCF’s two-year and four-year degrees and certificate programs are designed to meet the workforce needs of Manatee and Sarasota counties,” it said. “Credits earned for an associate in arts degree at SCF are transferable to any university in Florida.”
It noted SCF offers scheduling and course deliver options.
“Options include:
• The expanded online learning platform, Go Live with SCF Online, provides live instruction via video conferences enabling students to experience face-to-face learning from convenient locations.
• Weekend College, for students with weekday obligations, offers classes on Friday evenings and Saturdays.
• Flex Start courses, with staggered start dates, include one 12-week session, two eight-week sessions and three five-week sessions.”
It noted SCF tuition is less than half compared to most state universities in Florida. SCF also has ways to help pay for classes through scholarships, grants and other types of financial aid.
For more information, call 941-752-5050, or visit MY.SCF.edu for existing students or SCF.edu for new students.
