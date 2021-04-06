VENICE — After six years of “Boldly Engage,” as a tasking for State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, the college has a new five-year goal.
With campuses in Venice, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, SCF has a new strategic plan from 2021-26, called “Boldly Leading.”
“Boldly Engage” was to “confirm its integral role” in the region, SCF said in a news release.
Now it wants to have a plan for its evolution, it said.
“This forward-looking plan is designed to shape our institution’s future – cementing our reputation for creating and providing high quality educational opportunities,” SCF President Carol F. Probstfeld said in the news release. “We will boldly lead the community as the region’s first choice for higher education, economic development, philanthropic investment and cultural fulfillment.”
The new planning process began in 2018 with surveys, focus groups and interviews for the next five years, it said.
“With assistance from the Strategic Planning Steering Committee and district board District Board of Trustees, the college focused its efforts on four broad categories,” it said.
Those include opportunity, growth, quality and diversification.
“These reflect SCF’s mission and institutional values of integrity, collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity,” the news release added.
SCF gave its thoughts on the categories:
• Opportunity: To lead with bold opportunities as the region’s first investment of choice.
• Growth: Boldly lead the growth of innovative academic and student life programs.
• Quality: Be the community’s academic cornerstone as the only 4-year, full-college experience.
• Diversification: Embody our community’s socioeconomic vision.
“SCF has historically been dedicated to meeting the educational and workforce training needs of citizens and businesses in the region,” it said. “Offering highly respected associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, certificates and year-round noncredit classes in small business and professional development, the college is an economic driver, innovator and dynamic leader.”
Those wanting to see the plan can download it at SCF.edu/StrategicPlan.
For more information, call Brian Thomas at 941-752-5392 or email ThomasB1@SCF.edu.
