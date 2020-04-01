WEST VILLAGES — State College of Florida-Venice was one of the SCF facilities that donated medical supplies to regional hospitals.
The college, along with SCF-Manatee-Sarasota teams of program directors, lab managers and faculty, gathered supplies from its campuses at Bradenton, Lakewood and Venice to assist Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Manatee Memorial Hospital in Lakewood Ranch.
The hospitals are seeking and accepting donations of supplies as they work against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from SCF, the college reached out to the hospitals.
“In times like these, we need to work together and help each other where we can,” SCF Dean of Nursing and Health Professions Matt Connell said. “Our faculty were eager to help local healthcare providers serve our community. And we know our students would be proud.”
Personal protective equipment — known as PPE — were delivered from the college’s health science program. The PPE includes masks, isolation gowns and sterile gloves, the news release states.
SCF has decades of education in medical fields, offering an associate in nursing since 1957 for those wanting to become registered nurses and a bachelor of science degree since 2009.
“We are grateful to SCF for donating supplies to help protect our medical teams and patients,” said Venice Regional CEO Karen Fordham. “Ours is a special community where people and institutions pull together to help one another.”
SCF nursing students work with area hospitals, with Manatee Memorial Hospital adding an education unit for SCF students.
“Students complete their clinical hours in-part at area hospitals, providing them with invaluable hands-on learning and interpersonal skills; and as of 2019, approximately three in five nurses at local area hospitals were SCF alumni,” according to the news release.
Those wanting to donate to Venice Regional, call Julie Beatty, marketing manager at 941-483-7797.
To learn more about SCF, visit SCF.edu.
