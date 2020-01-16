VENICE — Families interested in having their students attend State College of Florida Collegiate School at SCF-Venice can learn more about it Wednesday night.
The information is for Sarasota County high school students who will be juniors at the start of next school year, according to a news release from SCFCS-Venice.
The session is from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Selby Room of Building 800 at SCF-Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
The inaugural SCFCS class is currently underway as juniors at the tuition-free public charter school.
"Students in grades 11 and 12 are fully dual-enrolled in college courses and simultaneously complete the requirements for a high school diploma and an associate degree," the news release states.
To qualify for SCFCS, students need a 3.0 unweighted grade-point average along with passing the the Postsecondary Education Readiness Test before an application is considered, the news release said.
"The Collegiate School student services department is available for assistance during this process," the news release said. "Collegiate School students are selected through random drawings beginning at the end of January, with lottery drawings through June or until all seats are full."
Lottery applications are available Wednesday night at the information session.
The current plan is for SCFCS to be a facility hosting ninth through 12th grade by 2022.
For more information, call 941-408-1430, or email SCFCS.Venice@SCF.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.