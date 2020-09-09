SCF

SCF is hosting a three month program starting in October to help veterans, transitioning military members or their spouses who have started or are thinking about starting a technology business.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — State College of Florida is hoping to work with veterans who want to grow or launch a technology business.

Along with veterans, the program will take in their spouses or current service members who are transitioning out of the military.

The three-month program begins Tuesday, Oct. 6 at SCF Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota. It is being hosted by the SCF Veterans Business Incubator.

“Whether applicants have a good idea, a business plan or an already established technology startup, the VBI program can provide the resources, expertise and mentorship necessary to succeed,” the college said in a news release. “The three-hour sessions combine experiential education, world-class accomplished mentors, guest speakers and networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs reach their goals as they learn about fundraising, business structure, product fit and other key tenets for business growth.”

For more information or to apply online, visit Innovate.SCF.edu/VBI or call Matthew Harper at 941-752-5449 or email at HarperM@SCF.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments