A plethora of organizations have honored area scholars with financial help for higher education.
So far there have been three announcements of National Merit scholarships. The latest lists hundreds of Florida students who have each received $2,500 from their respective colleges for the coming year.
Whether they will matriculate on campus or online is not set in stone at this point but either way, financial help is a good thing.
My alma mater, Sweet Briar College, in Virginia, has already announced that it will house students on campus this fall. It has enough dorm rooms to give every student a single and, on its 3,250-acre campus in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, it also can grow enough fruit and vegetables to feed everyone on campus. Sweet Briar can even supply honey from its bee-keeping operation and soon, wine from its own grapes. Once a plantation, always a plantation it seems.
Back in the Bronze Age when I was there, drinking on campus was rewarded with immediate expulsion. It likely still is for those who are underage but all these new ways to use the lush campus acreage are expected to help the bottom line of the school.
Yet even with its lowered tuition, scholarships are always welcome by students and their parents.
Thanks to Rotary Futures at Venice High School, this area’s students have a leg up on discovering all the many money sources available.
Local students have reaped the rewards from Venice Area Garden Club, local PEO clubs, the local AAUW club, Arts Advocates and so many more, all the way up to the coveted National Merit scholarships. Merit finalists qualify first by test scores on the PSAT test given in one’s junior year in high school and then more rigorous screening that includes volunteer work and high school extra curricular activities. This year Pine View and Venice High had many National Merit scholars.
Entertainers abound in this area too and because of the Covid 19 pandemic many have begun performing online, sometimes live on zoom and then later rerunning those concerts on facebook or elsewhere on the net.
Brian Gurl has one this evening at 7:30 p.m. (June 17) featuring Brian with Katherine Alexandra in the first of a summer online concert series, “Around the World in 88 Keys.”
Two incredible pianists who can keep up with each other while performing incredibly difficult pieces representing music from around the world. Katherine was trained in Russia and holds degrees from the Moscow Conservatory and similar schools. Sponsored in part by Arnold and Carol Tilman, tickets are three concerts for $36 or $15 per individual concert. Go to:
https://form.jotform.com/201524291691150.
If you do not already have Zoom on your computer, download the free program now and then register for the concert. When you register you will get a code that will admit you to the live concert. If you wait until the last minute you could miss half the concert.
If you have not seen these two together, you have missed one of the top local acts that really should be seen nationally. Amazing to experience all the talent in this town.
Also to be seen online are several concerts featuring Ken McBride who has legions of local fans because of his many years performing weekly at T.J. Carney’s as well as many other places in the area, including many assisted living facilities.
His most recent concert was at 3 p.m. last Friday on Facebook and featured songs by Frank Sinatra, Englebert Humperdink, Barry Manilow and selections from some of the great musicals on Broadway plus several Irish tunes. With a name like McBride, those are a must of course.
I am not certain how long before that one will be on Facebook but usually within a few days of the concert. The links to the first three concerts are below and if yo go to his Facebook page, the link for this latest concert will soon be there.
The four concerts were recorded at his home in the Lakes of Jacaranda. As he is having back surgery at the end of this week, we are lucky that these concerts are online because between recovering from surgery and the pandemic that is preventing full houses in restaurants and theaters it will be some tie before we see ken live and in person,
Since masks are going to be suggested attire for the foreseeable future until the pandemic is brought to its knees, it will be interesting to see if Ken uses a new mask or his old standby from “Phantom of the Opera.”
Here are the links for McBride’s first three concerts and the date when performed:
May 1: https://bit.ly/2BcLt02
May 8: https://bit.ly/2ADhTkB
These online concerts should keep fans happy for awhile. Hopefully by fall Brian Gurl and Ken McBride and George DeJong (formerly of Herman’s Hermits) and Chris Smith and Kitt and Mike Moran and their cohorts drummer Dane Hussan and bass player Dominick Mancini so many others will be live and in person locally.
Not to mention once again being able to see shows in sold-out theaters such as Venice Theatre, Floirda Studio Theatre, The Players, Asolo Rep and the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre among others.
Actually the latter, in Fort Myers, is reopening next week with “The Sound of Music” in a theater/dining room that has been rewoked and rearranged to deal with the pandemic. Food will be ordered from the table (no buffet service for the foreseeable future) and no mixed parties. You table will be limited strictly to your group whether two or four. For performance times and prices, visitbroadwaypalm.com or call its box office at 239-278-4422.
Without all that live entertainment, I have been ODing on British television shows thanks to Amazon Prime. My current favorite is “Peak Practice” concerning a private clinic in small fictional English village by the name of Cardale in the Derbyshire Peak district. It is one of the longest running British shows. I am up to season four this week.
Florida Studio Theatre also is reopening its Bownes lab theater with 50 percent seating. Call its box office at 941-366-9000 for shows and performance times.
Far from least, Venice Theatre was one of the first to go online with some entertainment offerings as well as classes. Hopefully it will soon be open at 100 percent capacity because its shows are traditionally that good. Visit venicestage.org for all the latest news on classes which are underway both in-house and online and stage offerings in its two venues.
Consider that the No. 1 community theater (Omaha) in the U.S. is in a town with more than 400,000 residents and the No. 2 community theater (Venice Theatre) is in a town with about 20,000 residents. If that is not proof positive that Venice appreciates the arts, I am not sure what is.
And then we have our beautiful Venice Arts Center at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. on the Cultural Campus of Venice with the Community Center, William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Venice Museum in the historic Triangle Inn.
The art center and library are both reopening with limited capacity this week. Watch this paper for news about the community center and museum reopening plans.
Meanwhile, the second wave of COVID seems to be arriving in various states. To be safe, continue to wear masks and gloves and to use hand sanitizer for your own health as well as the health of others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.