SARASOTA - One item pulled from the approved consent agenda was the exceptional student education special programs and procedures document.
According to board documents, the ESE document is required by Florida law to be submitted every three years, but can be updated at any time.
The item was pulled by board member Bridget Ziegler, who wanted to discuss the amendments made.
According to board documents, the item contains various changes to the language and has items added.
A large portion of the items are updates to the data showing decreases, and cleaned up language. Appendix F, which deals with the individualized education plans, has an update.
The district is required to complete the best practices IEP assessment every three years. The BEIEP is required to show inclusion data at the schools.
The updated study found that 65% of students with an IEP spent about 8% of their time with general education peers. Another 81% of students with disabilities received the majority of their services in a “regular classroom” setting.
Ziegler’s questions were in regard to the items specific to Sarasota County Schools and that she wanted a better sense of the changes made to the amendment.
Ziegler said she specifically wanted clarification on the district’s changes to the speech and language eligibility requirements and students identified for gifted education.
Chair Jane Goodwin asked Executive Director of Student Services Sonia Figaredo-Alberts speak on the amendment.
Figaredo-Alberts explained the state wanted the district to identify students with speech and language requirements. Ziegler asked if it was specific to Sarasota County, and Figaredo-Alberts said it is.
The other requirement for Sarasota was how they were identifying under-served students in the gifted population, and what was added was a district goal for increasing under-represented student participation.
Following Figaredo-Alberts, there was no further discussion and the motion passed unanimously.
