By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board met Tuesday for approval of its 2018-19 fiscal budget.
The School Board has been discussing the matter since May. The approval of the fiscal budget was the only item of new business Tuesday night.
The amendments to the budget are to reflect the changes to the general fund, food and nutrition service funds, federal and state grants, capital outlay funds and debt services funds.
According to board documents, the final 2018-19 budget was $617,406,142, which was a $30,304,581 increase from the 2017-18 budget.
During the 2018 school year, Sarasota County Schools made improvements to security and raised a police force, following the Parkland shooting. The impacts from the changes affected school funds.
The changes to the capital improvement project fund was also affected following Parkland.
On Tuesday night, the board passed the approval of the final budget amendment unanimously with no discussion.
The board also approved the annual financial report for the year ending June 30, 2019, unanimously with no discussion.
The Sarasota County School Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10 for the public hearing to adopt the final millage rate and budget in the board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
Meetings are broadcast live on The Education Channel, Comcast channel 20 and Frontier channel 33, as well as streamed live at www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
