VENICE — Declining COVID-19 positivity rates triggered the automatic suspension of the Sarasota County School District's mask mandate Monday and the resumption of field trips and campus visitation next week.
Starting Monday, Oct. 4, a District news release states, schools will be able to schedule "educationally relevant field trips," and all visitors and volunteers will be welcome back on campuses.
Other visitor and volunteer policies remain in place, including checking in at the front office with a photo ID.
In addition, volunteers must have their information up to date and activated with the school district’s Community Relations team before they can start volunteering.
"We will closely monitor the transmission rate of COVID-19 and will share additional updates or changes, as needed," the release states.
The mask mandate would be automatically reinstated if the transmission rate rose above 10%. It was 4.82% Thursday.
The decline in cases has also led more local hospitals to relax their visitation policies.
At Sarasota Memorial Hospital, visitors 16 or older can now visit between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Most inpatients may have up to two visitors at a time.
Some departments have their own guidelines, so people should check with the unit before visiting, a news release states.
Visitation is still prohibited for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, with exceptions for extraordinary circumstances.
The hospital also resumed non-emergency surgeries this week.
For more information, visit:
Visiting hours at Englewood Community Hospital are now 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for inpatient units and 9-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. for patients in the Intensive Care Unit seven days a week.
Face coverings are required at all times.
For the full policy, visit:
Venice Regional Bayfront Health hasn't announced any changes to its visitation policy yet.
By the numbers
The COVID-19 census at SMH ticked up slightly Friday, to 100 cases from 97 on Thursday, including 33 patients who are no longer infected but who are not yet ready to be discharged.
The ICU census was 50, with 17 patients awaiting discharge.
The seven-day positivity rate was 4.5%, compared to 5.7% for the prior period.
On Wednesday the hospital reported no COVID deaths for the first time since late July, but there were six in Thursday's report and two in Friday's.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 11 COVID-19 patients Friday and reported no new deaths.
The School District reported five staff and 147 students in isolation and eight staff and 255 students quarantined Friday.
