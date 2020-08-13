VENICE — Three nonprofits are teaming up to help with “provide needed educational resources for South County students and families who have been impacted by the current pandemic and economic crisis.”
According to a news release from United Way South Sarasota County along with American University Women and Laurel Civic Association, the groups will help Laurel Civic Association clients.
The students involved will have “backpacks full of school supplies” that will be distributed at Laurel Civic Association Monday.
Volunteers with the Venice Branch of the American University Women and United Way will “organize and package school supply items and new back packs.”
The items are bought through United Way South Sarasota County’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund partners, which, according to the news release, includes Publix, Walmart, Four Thought Private Wealth (Venice), Lions Club of Venice, Sertoma Club of Venice and Wells Fargo.
Also assisting are Giraffe Packaging and Moving of Bradenton and Nick’s Landscaping, assisting with transporting supplies, the news release states.
“We are excited to be putting aspects of our new Modern United Way Blueprint into tangible projects where we do what United Way does best, which is plug into a community, identify a need or gap, and bring together resources, funding, and/or collaboration with businesses and non-profits whose mission and/or philanthropic goals align with that need and make it an impactful reality,“ United Way South Sarasota County President & CEO Barbara Cruz said. “Our generous COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Funding partners made it possible for us to purchase quality items for this project, and having truly invested partners like AAUW alongside Laurel Civic Association makes this a successful project for our families and individuals in need here in South County.”
The United Way of South Sarasota County said the needs remain great in the area and donations are needed and pushed into the community. Financial donations to the COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund can be completed by visiting www.uwssc.com, calling 941-484-4811 or texting UWSSC to 243725.
The Recovery & Relief Fund “provides financial assistance to families and individuals in South County in need of: rental assistance, child care, prescriptions and other eligible expenses,” the release said. “Any donation large or small will have an immense impact in the lives of so many.”
