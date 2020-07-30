SARASOTA — For those who are seeking things for children to do after Sarasota County Schools delayed the first day of school until Aug. 31, Nathan Benderson Park has extended its camps.
“NBP Ultimate Camp” will be open the weeks of Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, the park announced recently.
The camps are for students between the ages of 6 and 14 to make some memories and learn some skills, it said in a news release.
“The two-week extension for full-day, half-day morning and half-day afternoon campers rolls together the best of summer camp into one weeklong package,” it said.
It includes:
• 8 a.m.-noon morning session: archery on Monday and Tuesday; freshwater fishing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“Campers will gain experience to become independent, educated, safe archers, and will learn the essentials of safe fishing,” the news release said. “Campers will decorate their own cedar arrow, and learn the rod and reel, tackle, knots, casting, bait, and boating safety. All of our camp staffers hold at least a Level 1 National Archery Association certification.”
• 1-5 p.m. afternoon session: water adventure camp — stand-up paddleboarding, sailing, kayaking, canoeing and rowing — all week.
“Campers will learn the basics of each discipline and, more important, boating safety. On-land instruction and safety requirements accompany all activities before campers get out on the water, so they obtain the knowledge and safety skills needed,” it said.
Those taking part will be issued personal flotation devices for on-water activities, it said.
“One of our primary goals is for campers to learn the basics of whichever discipline they’re in,” NBP Camp Director Meghan Farrell said in the news release. “By the end of each camp, they have a good baseline knowledge.”
The camps include small groups, with 10 campers per camp counselor, it said. It has other safety measures in the year of COVID, including social distancing, campers’ and staffers’ health is monitored along with contactless dropoff and pickup.
“I have been extremely impressed and satisfied with the protocols put in place to keep our kids safe during this pandemic summer,” camp parent Michele Morgan said.
Registration is $275 weekly for full-day campers and $150 weekly for half-day campers. Registration is underway July 24 at nbpcamp.com.
“When my own kids tell me how much fun they have at Nathan Benderson Park summer camp, this means a lot to me about the service we are delivering to our community’s families,” said Stephen V. Rodriguez, the CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which operates NBP. “The array of different activities they are exposed to, it’s something I certainly did not have access to as a child. Most important, they are learning. For example, I never thought I’d hear my children tell me about the importance of PFDs (personal flotation devices) and how everyone should know how to wear one.”
Morgan said in the news release that her children are eager for the camps.
“Three of our children attended water adventure, archery and fishing camp for a good portion of the summer, and still want to go back for more,” she said. “The NBP camp programs have been extremely organized and well-developed, the counselors friendly and exceptional with the kids, and the facility amazing.”
Find more information, visit www.nbpcamp.com.
