VENICE — What had been something anticipated by many became a reality for all on Saturday as government officials ended in-school classes for Florida schools.
Gov. Ron DeSantis made his announcement late Saturday afternoon with Sarasota County Schools sending out an email and phone announcement to its 43,000 students later that evening.
The governor and district attempted to put a positive spin on the COVID-19 reality.
“(DeSantis) announced that K-12 students in Florida will continue with distance learning for the duration of the school year,” the district said in a news release. “This will not change any of the school district’s current operations. Sarasota County’s traditional public school students will continue learning through the ICAN Plan – students will not return to school campuses.”
Students have been using ICAN Plan, which stands for Instructional Continuity for Academic Needs, has been in place since the end of March.
“This Instructional Continuity for Academic Needs (ICAN) Plan is a way for our teachers to connect with your children and provide learning opportunities as we all navigate these unchartered waters,” the district wrote to parents. “You will find the assignments and responsibilities for your child and their teachers in sections dedicated to their grade/course. You will also find a seemingly endless section on additional resources that are linked to make it easier for you to actually have fun with your child.”
It said its top priority is recognizing the stress of everyone.
“We tried to balance the need to support our children’s learning opportunities with the fact that all of us may be functioning at the lowest levels on Maslow’s hierarchy: trying to meet our physiological and safety needs.”
The last day Sarasota County School district students were in class was March 11, the day before spring break began.
DeSantis originally hoped to reopen schools May 1, but COVID-19 continues to spread in the Sunshine State.
Thus far, there’s not been a plan set forth on graduation for Venice High School.
Currently, the plan is for the next school year to begin Aug. 10 and registration is open.
Guardians not participating in school choice, or not sending their student to their choice school that can be determined by visiting ags3.scgov.net/schoolzone/ to determine the student’s attendance zone based on residential address
First-time students registration forms are at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380" target="_blank">www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380 and are available in English and Spanish.
“Once the form is submitted, a representative from the school will contact you regarding further details and when the office will be open,” according to a news release.
Existing students must fill out re-registration forms at the same website, www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1380.
Anyone with questions should contact their student’s school registrar. To find their registrar’s email, visit sarasotacountyschools.net and go to the Employee Directory at the bottom of the webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.