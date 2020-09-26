Soon seahorses and mermaids will be all over Venice.
Like Pigs in Paradise back in 2004-05 and Sea Venice, which had turtles and dolphins all over the downtown area as well as at the city’s Cultural Campus and a few other choice spots, this is a fundraiser for Venice Art Center.
Back in 2005, people wondered why “Pigs” and the art center response was that they would be a tribute to “pig”ment, which is the heart of paints used by artists.
While most of the creatures have been and will be painted, some have added “three-dimensional elements” such as place settings for one sponsored by a restaurant and/decoupage.
All I remember is that everyone loved them and a few can still be seen in the area such as a pig honoring the Venice High School Indians, which sits facing the front of Boone law firm on Avenida del Circo.
My friend Carole Raymond took a fancy to one decorated by artist/sculptor Jack Dowd who switched one pig leg around to transform the pig into a waiter by the name of “Mr. Piggins.”
For the third time, The Venice Gondolier will be a sponsor of the event.
Back in 2005, its pig, “The Town Squealer,” painted by fellow employees Marianne Warford and the late Paul Blaisdell, sold at the auction for $4,200. Fetching the top price ($7,800) back in 2005 was Elvis Piggsley, sponsored by Jim Soller and painted by Robert Soller. After the auction, that Elvis was shipped to someplace in southern Ohio.
In October 2012, the art center made a splash in Venice with its “Sea Venice” fundraiser which offered 45 hand painted turtles and dolphins to be decorated by center artists, displayed throughout Venice and again sold at auction at Venice Yacht Club. At that auction I was seated at a table with a man who bought “several” sea creatures to be sent to a camp in Pennsylvania where they would be placed throughout the grounds.
At both the first and second auction, the average selling price was in excess of $2,500 with a few going for a bit less and some going for much more.
As a sponsor, the Gondolier selected a sea turtle that was perfectly painted as a real Venetian gondolier, black and white striped shirt, red kerchief and all.
VAC director Mary Moscatelli said that the turtles seemed to be painted as more fanciful or whimsical characters while the dolphin designs were more formal.
This year, she expects there could be the same split in motif themes, with the sea horses being more whimsical and the mermaids more formal.
At this point we can show photos of decorated sea horses from other projects elsewhere but the mermaid is in a redesign phase. It will be similar to what we can show now but taller and with a simplified starfish in back and, to make it perfect for Venice, sharks teeth will be placed around the base.
At this point some sponsors are already on board but the main thrust right now is a “call to artists.” Sponsors are able to select the artist for their seahorse or mermaid but without a list of artists onboard, that is not so easy.
Fortunately Venice Art Center has plenty of artists. There has been no problem signing them up for past fundraisers and with so many self-quarantining at home, it may be easier than ever to sign them up this year.
The artists will be paid $700 to paint a creature. That money comes from the sponsor fees which for this project are $2,500 for the Triton level, $5,000 for the Amphitrite level, $10,000 for the Neptune level and $25,000 for the Poseidon level.
The Poseidon sponsor will have first choice of the artist, 10 VIP tickets to each sponsored event over the next two years, a sculpture and top billing in all the advertising associated with the event.
The Neptune sponsor will have second choice of artist, choice of where the sculpture will be placed, a complimentary sculpture, six tickets to each event and prominent listing in any and all advertising associated with “FantaSea.”
Sponsors at the Amphitrite level get priority choice of artists and placement of the finished piece subject to approval of the art center, four tickets to each event and recognition on the FantaSea website and map
Triton level sponsors support the placement of one sculpture, choice of artist on a first-come first served basis, two complimentary tickets to each event and website and map recognition.
All sponsors will be recognized on their sculpture with a plaque placed on the base of their sculpture. If they want to keep their sculpture, Triton and Amphitrite sponsors will need to be the top bidder the night of the final auction. In past years, several sponsors did exactly that.
If this event does as well as past such projects, the money will go a long way toward compensating for the loss of income because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has hurt arts organizations more than most other organizations.
By scheduling the project for a full two years, Venice and the rest of the world could well be back to normal or at least settling into whatever the new normal will be.
So artists, pick up the phone and call Mary Moscatelli at the art center. The sooner you are on the list, the better the opportunity to be one of the first chosen. That also will give you a bit more time to complete your work, which after three or four days drying time will be sent off for sealing with a baked-on finish that will let it stand up to the elements wherever it ends up, even up north.
For now, I am wondering which statue will be selected for this paper’s sea creature. One thing is certain. People have loved all the statues so far and sometimes would have to stand in line for a turn to be photographed with their favorite. During each event there were some people who made a point of photographing each and every statue.
Sculptures remain the property of the art center until the final auction.
Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. on the city’s Cultural Campus with the library, community center and Triangle Inn museum. To sign on as an artist or sponsor, call Mary Moscatelli at the center: 941-485-7136.
