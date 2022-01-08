VENICE — The father-mother-son trio of Craig, Charlotte and Cameron Marcum of Sea Tow Venice recently earned national recognition for raising the bar of a Sea Tow franchise and earned the company’s “2021 Franchise of The Year” award.
The Marcum family received the award during the recently held 2021 Sea Tow Services International annual meeting.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized with this award,” Capt. Craig Marcum said. “Service to the boating community here in Venice and Englewood area is our family’s passion, and I’m proud that I can work so closely with Cameron and Charlotte, doing what we love to do out on the water and in the community.”
The Franchise of the Year Award is presented annually to the franchise that most exemplifies Sea Tow’s high standards of service and operation.
Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer said the Marcums excel in many facets of franchise operations, including membership, compliance, operations, performance and attitude.
“The Marcums continue to impress across all areas of the Sea Tow business and within their local community,” Frohnhoefer said. “The family’s unwavering service to boaters in Venice, the connections they have established and their efforts to promote boating safety, is truly a family affair deserving of recognition.”
Frohnhoefer added the Sea Tow Venice family actively looks for ways to expand the business, grow membership, and serve as brand champions in the Venice area, doing so with a “say yes” attitude.
The Franchise of the Year Award comes on the heels of another national recognition for their business success and community support.
The Marcums received the 2020 Franchise Rock Star Award, presented by Franchise Business Review, for “setting an admirable example when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success and contribution to their community.
Examples of their community service include participating in underwater clean-ups with Reef Rovers, working on and sponsoring the Venice Shark Tooth Tournament, Boy’s & Girl’s Club fishing tournament, and Veteran’s fishing tournament.
