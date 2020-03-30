VENICE - A loggerhead sea turtle is in critical condition but receiving care at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium after being rescued Friday off Venice.
According to a news release from the facility, the animal - an adult female sea turtle - was reported by a resident Friday afternoon "swimming strangely" off the Venice Jetty. The resident called Mote's 24-hour hotline, providing the coordinates, and watched as the turtle was located by Venice Police Department who arrived to assist.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted, bringing Mote's team to the turtle.
"The turtle was swimming erratically: unable to dive more than a few feet, not staying down, and not trying to leave the area when approached," according to a news release. "As with any new patient, the turtle was considered in critical condition upon arrival at Mote’s Hospital, and placed in low water overnight. The turtle was nicknamed 'Joyce' after Venice Police Officer Paul Joyce, the first trained responder on scene."
Mote stated Joyce, the turtle, became more alert during the weekend.
"Although Joyce is still in critical condition and has not eaten yet, she has passed signs of past meals. Mote's medical care team is working to identify a possible reason for her stranding."
Mote credited Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputy John Fandozzi and Deputy Mike Watson for assisting in the rescue.
"Mote would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in the rescue of this turtle: the private citizen that reported the turtle, Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office," it said in the news release.
Mote gave directions on what to do upon encountering an animal in the water.
"See a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties? It is critical to report distressed or deceased marine mammals and sea turtles to trained responders immediately," it said.
• Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program 24-hour hotline at 941-988-0212.
• When calling, be ready to provide a thorough description of the animal, its behaviors, and the location.
• Take photos and video if possible.
• Never attempt to rescue or push back any animal in distress.
• For other Florida counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC's) Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
"Mote's Stranding Investigations Program continues to receive and respond to calls 24/7, and Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital continues working around the clock to help ocean animals," it said.
