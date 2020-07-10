CASEY KEY — Two sea turtles rescued earlier this year in area waters have been rehabilitated and released by Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.
Their release was Wednesday along a private beach of Casey Key, Mote Marine officials said.
The turtles included a female loggerhead named Joyce found disoriented in the Venice Jetty in March. She was named Joyce after Venice Police Officer Paul Joyce — the first trained responder on scene, officials previously said.
The other turtle was a juvenile green sea named Hookee after he was caught accidentally June 20 by a fisherman off Englewood.
“The fisherman immediately called Mote’s 24/7 Stranding Investigations Program hotline and held the turtle until the team arrived,” Mote Marine said a news release. “After being transported to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital, Hookee underwent surgery to remove the hook from its esophagus.”
Hookee stayed at the facility for about 18 days as he recovered.
Joyce is an adult female who has been recovering since March 27 after being noticed that day.
“It took several months for Joyce to begin foraging on her own and become less buoyant,” the news release said. “The successful rescue, rehabilitation and release of both Hookee and Joyce stress the important role that private citizens can play in aiding local wildlife.”
Mote reminded residents that anyone who sees a “distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties,” should report it by calling the Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program at 941-988-0212, a tipline that is manned 24 hours a day.
Mote Marine added that:
• When calling, be ready to provide a thorough description of the animal, its behaviors, and the location.
• Take photos and video if possible.
• Never attempt to rescue or push back any animal in distress.
Mote Marine also announced its 34th annual Run for the Turtles will be an all-virtual Run for the Turtles.
Registration is open for the 5K run or 1 mile fun run/walk and continues through Sept. 10. The cost is $35 for adult and $25 for each child 13 and younger. Those interested can register at www.mote.org/run.
“Every Run for the Turtles registration supports Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program (STCRP), which has monitored, studied and helped protect sea turtles along 35 miles of Southwest Florida nesting beaches since 1982,” Mote Marine said in its news release.
