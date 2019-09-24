VENICE - Garden Elementary school went on lockdown for a few hours Monday as the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office searched for a suspect in the area.
Air One, the Sheriff's Office helicopter, circled the area east of the school around Center Road as parents were met by a Sarasota County School Police Department vehicle blocking the entrance at about 2:30 p.m.
They were re-directed away just as school was letting out for the day.
Many parked on the other side of Center Road at the YMCA and other nearby businesses, and stood outside there vehicles looking in the direction of the school for an "all clear" to pick up their children.
By 3:15 p.m., the Sarasota County School District public information office announced the school was under a "limited lockdown."
"We are holding dismissal due to nearby police activity," communications manager Tracey Beeker said at the time. "Everyone is safe. This is precautionary measure. There are additional law enforcement personnel on campus to ensure everyone’s safety. The campus is closed until we get an update."
By 3:45 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and students were released for the day.
Students who walk and ride a bike were told their parents would have to pick them up. If they were unable to pick them up, or were sending an alternate driver, they were required to call the school to make arrangements.
Garden Elementary was scheduled to hold a fourth-grade open house, but that was canceled and will be rescheduled.
No further information, including the nature of the police activity, has been released.
The sheriff’s office said the activity there is no longer any danger to the public.
