OSPREY — As prices rise in the real estate business the new concept, the rental resort community grows as an alternative to buying a home.
For seniors age 55 and up the all-inclusive rental community provides a home with additional facilities and activities in a safe setting.
Described as the modern version mimicking the popular mobile homes communities concept established decades ago. Many continue to thrive as they provide activities, sports, meetings and entertainment.
The forerunner of this 21st century living style in Venice is the new Floridian Club on East Venice Avenue.
A second similar style project anticipated to open this coming summer will be The Seaside Springs Retirement Community close to Casey Key at 1251 S. Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
A third rental resort community is planned in North Venice adjacent to the Calusa Lakes Golfing Community. Developers of the Residences at Fox Creek on 49.09 acres at 1652 Ranch Road and 1600 Ewing Street, Nokomis are currently finalizing the project requesting 200 homes for senior living occupants only.
This fourth RLC location in Florida, Seaside Springs offers long-term leases of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting with an all-inclusive monthly rent from $3,150.
Residents have the convenience of an in-house bank, pharmacy, general store and salon, all of which will be open to the public. If home care is needed, residents can contract with their choice of providers.
Renting 128 apartments, there are two additional for the community’s live-in manager couple and a hospitality suite for travel program guests. A full calendar of activities provides a myriad of entertainment options.
Benefits in this lifestyle include a 24/7 emergency call system, group and individual transportation, concierge services and valet parking. More than 35 to 40 local jobs will be created.
For more information, call 941-441-4200.
