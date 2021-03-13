CASEY KEY — As spring break kicks off throughout the nation, a flood of visitors is heading toward Southwest Florida and area beaches.
Crowds and cars were vying for space at Casey Key and Venice Beach this week.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office put out a notice to visitors and residents to take precautions for the sake of their personal safety, crime prevention and adherence to CDC guidelines.
“This is a great time of year to enjoy Sarasota County’s beautiful parks, beaches, and entertainment,” Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said in a news release. “Which is why we created this spring break safety campaign. We want to ensure visitors are equipped with knowledge and resources that will help them enjoy a safe visit here on the suncoast.”
The office offered up a list of ways to stay a bit safer, including:
• Be familiar with surroundings like roads and landmarks.
• Lock valuables in a trunk or hotel room safe, outside of view of others.
• Keep wallets, keys and other items secure.
• Obey traffic laws.
• Use crosswalks and sidewalks.
• Don’t discuss plans with strangers — in person or online — nor leave with any stranger.
• Designate a driver or use a ride-share.
• Report any suspicious activity.
• Pack in and pack out from beaches.
• When visiting a crowded area with kids, get a photo of what they have on. A photo can help locate a child if they become separated from their family.
“An increased law enforcement presence at local beaches and popular entertainment establishments is intended to prevent crimes of opportunity and disrupt incidents before they occur,” the news release said. “The sheriff’s office is also encouraging beachgoers to take personal responsibility by staying updated on current CDC guidelines during their visit.”
