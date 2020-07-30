It even snowed at Christmas in July thanks to Tracy Silver, of Venice Wine and Coffee. It was fun to follow the golf cart with the snow maker and turn on windshield wipers to get accumulated snow off the windshield.
Sometimes old normal can be new normal and that was Christmas in July.
Longtime businesses like the Island Gift Nook stepped up with a terrific holiday window display and employees dressed in holiday red and green. The store included local shoppers and tourists from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Joanne McLaren of Art Escape Gallery on Venice Ave showcases the work of local artists in her gallery. During Christmas in July, the store offered special discounts. Joanne talked about Miami businesses in the process of creating Miami Nights, Thursday evenings where stores and restaurants will be open late. Included will be the music bars.
Farrah Cuellar, of the Wild Thing Boutique on Miami, offered a chance to create Teddy Bears in the store.
Special thanks to the Venice shoppers who didn’t let the heat keep them at home. Not only did they come downtown but they shopped. One said she had $300 worth of merchandise in her bags.
Ho ho ho to everyone who participated.
Historical society
Work on the restoration of the Circus Car continues. The Venice Historical Society newsletter tells us pipes and insulation have been installed and work begins on exterior doors and Ringling insignia. This ongoing project is sure to be a treasure at the Venice Train Depot.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Tracy Silver, owner of Venice Wine and Coffee. The snow machine she sponsored brought many smiles from people around town who stood on the sidewalks and let the snow fall around them. Tracy is from Chicago so she knows snow.
Venice Wine and Coffee is a nice neighborhood place where people gather for friendship, food and drink. Tracy donates to many events in town and each year in the past her store and designers created gift baskets for the Christmas in July raffle. The store offers gift baskets for gifts year round.
Tracy is a kind person who is always fun and enjoys seeing people involved. She “gets Venice.” She is a big Cubs fan and is more than ready for baseball season. Tracy Silver is one of the people who makes Venice a great place to live.
