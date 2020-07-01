ORLANDO — This weekend, families and friends can enjoy SeaWorld's new physically distant fireworks presentations, “Light Up the Sky,” on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, included with park admission.
To promote safe physical distancing while still offering views of the fireworks displays around the park, SeaWorld has identified additional viewing locations and added dates to provide more opportunities for guests to safely enjoy the festivities this year.
Spaced seating, increased sanitation, additional park signage and additional staffing will be implemented throughout the park, and additional exits will also be added for a safe exit from the park at the conclusion of the display.
For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit SeaWorld.com/orlando/safety.
“Guest safety is our foremost priority and to be able to maintain safe physical distancing while still providing amazing vantage points of the fireworks presentation, we have reconfigured the annual fireworks display to be viewable from multiple locations,” said Park President Kyle Miller. “We are committed to creating a safe environment for our guests so they can spend a memorable, fun and enjoyable holiday weekend with us.”
Reservations for July 4 and 5 are required for park entry. Reservations can be made by visiting SeaWorld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations/.
For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.
