VENICE — The state Department of Health for Sarasota County received enough COVID-19 vaccine this week to start scheduling second shots and to administer more first doses.
Notices for second shots went out Monday, Public Information Officer Steve Huard said.
People due to get one don't need to be registered in the new appointment system and don't need to provide proof of Florida residency.
Appointments were also offered to 800 people Monday for a Tuesday clinic and another 1,000 people Tuesday to get their first shot on Wednesday.
Those notices went to people who are registered, and they will be required to prove residency.
The vaccinations are again being done at the health department office, 2200 Ringling Blvd., while officials continue to look for a mid-county location to relocate to, Huard said.
Through Monday, 32,952 people had been vaccinated in the county, including 29,183 people who had gotten their first dose and 3,769 who had received both doses.
By the numbers
COVID-19 numbers are generally trending downward, though not without rebounds.
The state reported 9,480 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a small increase from Monday after three days of declining numbers. But the number is less than half the peak registered earlier in the month.
The positivity rate was 9.19%, above 9% for the second straight day after dipping as low as 6.56% on Jan. 22. But it was the 10th day out the last 13 that the rate was below 10%.
Deaths are remaining relatively consistent statewide, however, with another 227 reported Tuesday.
Since March 2020, when the first case was reported at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, a total of 606 people have died of the ailment in Sarasota County; and 25,673 in the state of Florida.
Sarasota County reported 87 cases — its third consecutive day below 100 — and no deaths. Yet the positivity rate was 7.04%, the highest in four days.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 71 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 13 of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 5.3%, compared to 7.3% for the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 30 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with five employees self-isolating as of Monday.
Neither hospital reported a death Tuesday.
Statewide, 6,790 people were hospitalized and ICU bed availability was 16.77%. Sarasota County hospitals had 111 patients and 23.68% ICU bed availability.
The Sarasota County School District has seen its numbers drop significantly since a spike after school resumed early this month.
Six staff and 60 students were in isolation Tuesday, down from 15 and 93 on Friday.
The number of staff in quarantine — 14 — was half what it was Friday, while the number of students in quarantine fell by more than two-thirds, from 625 to 203.
In the previous 48 hours, 16 people had been directed to isolate and 36 to quarantine. On Friday the numbers were 37 and 98.
