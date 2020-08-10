VENICE — There is good news for fans of those Culver’s Butterburgers, seafood sandwiches and more.
A second Culver’s is under construction on U.S. 41, South Tamiami Trail at Shamrock Boulevard next to Checkers.
The new location is set to open between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the second for Scott and Liz Messenger owners of Culver’s, 19355 Times Circle at Jacaranda Interchange.
It fulfills their current expansion plans to extend services to the expanding communities in South Venice, West Villages and Venice Island.
It faces the expanding Jacaranda Plaza Shopping Center where Benderson is undertaking a big development. This downtown Culver’s will be accessible on the Lowe’s Road off Shamrock Boulevard and going north from U.S. 41 through the State Farm Insurance property.
Messenger said the reality is those people living on the island, particularly in season, do not want to truck all the way out to Jacaranda. Being close to the island, Culver’s will provide them with an option for their dinners in the restaurant or drive-thru.
Being a slightly larger piece of land, it will allow about 20 additional restaurant seats and the drive-thru will accommodate a few more. It provides new opportunities for their existing 40-50 employees and hires for the new location.
“COVID-19 has been interesting for us as we learn things about our business,” he said. “The best service we can give customers is to get them in and out quickly. We are continually re-evaluating our model and processes to better accommodate the guest services because we realize how many additional guests may be using the new location services.”
Having always seen themselves as a dine-in restaurant with a drive-thru to supplement it, during the pandemic having to close their restaurant, they realized what a drive-thru really is.
Now they are exploring ideas of putting in two speakers or team members with tablets going to the cars to capture customer orders each to move people through faster.
Mobil-ordering is also becoming very popular where guests just pick-up the phone, go to the website, order, show-up and pick-up their food.
Doing a lot of good in the community with one restaurant, soon having twice the power it brings more opportunities, fundraising and great meals. In their community services program the 10 Culvers between Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte Counties are together fundraising for Make A Wish Foundation.
On average it costs $8,000 for a child’s wish and in the final July week of the project they had raised sufficient for the community to grant at least two wishes.
Culver’s opens 10.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. For more information, call 941-451-8576.
