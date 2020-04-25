VENICE — Sharky’s food truck will be getting some company at Wellfield Park next week.
A permit for BrewBurgers will probably be approved Monday, according to Assistant City Manager Len Bramble, and Justin Pachota, of Venice Pier Group, has agreed to share space.
Under the executive order authorizing temporary permits for food trucks in the city a maximum of two are allowed per parcel.
Despite its size, the park is considered one parcel, City Manager Ed Lavallee has said.
The permit for BrewBurgers will actually be the third one the city issues. Bramble said by email that he had approved a one-day permit to allow Scoops to sell ice cream at the Villages of Milano clubhouse Friday afternoon at the homeowners association’s request.
Because of the weather, he said he amended the permit to allow the truck to go door to door while maintaining social distancing.
“Tough day for them with the weather,” he said.
Bramble said he’s had five other inquiries about a permit but “they have yet to respond much.”
One potential vendor has advised that it won’t be applying, he said.
Pachota said Sharky’s food truck served about 200 people both Wednesday and Thursday. Drive-thru service was set up on Friday so people wouldn’t have to get out of their cars, he said.
Wednesday’s volume was about double what the restaurants did, he said, and Thursday’s was about 50% higher.
More business means more hours for his employees, he said.
“Every day that truck is open is one more full-time employee,” he said.
