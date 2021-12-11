Second Heart Homes is expanding its supportive-housing program for men to serve chronically homeless women with mental illnesses, enabling the nonprofit to house, love and assist 12 single homeless women – including Denise and Mary Anne.
SARASOTA — Second Heart Homes, a nonprofit in Sarasota, recently expanded its supportive-housing program to serve chronically homeless women with mental illnesses.
The organization currently houses 24 formerly homeless men with mental illnesses and recently purchased two homes to begin housing its first two female residents on Dec. 1.
Supported by a $125,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and other donations, Second Heart Homes will be able to house and assist 12 single, homeless women.
“While our supportive housing program for men has been very successful, we have learned that homeless women have more complex challenges and that there aren’t enough supportive housing services in Sarasota to meet their needs,” said Megan Howell, founder and executive director of Second Heart Homes.
“In comparison to homeless men, homeless women have higher rates of mental illness, chronic health issues, trauma, addiction and abuse. For most, sexual abuse or domestic violence is the root cause of their homelessness, yet many return their abusers when they can’t find long-term housing.”
The organization in Sarasota helps homeless adults with mental illness secure housing and become self-sufficient.
It helps individuals find stability and rebuild their lives by providing housing, daily supportive services, connections to care and skill-building workshops.
“We applaud Second Heart Home for using the ‘housing first’ model which is effective in getting people back on track,” says Teri A Hansen, the president and CEO of Barancik Foundation. “They already have had a positive impact as our community struggles with a housing crisis, so we hope others will help with this important work.”
