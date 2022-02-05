VENICE — Covering different parts of history, the Venice Museum and Archives shows the community aspects of Venice’s history not typically seen.
This is made possible through its various seasonal exhibits.
One of the museum’s newest seasonal exhibits will be a photo collection focused on the Venice Army Air Base. The collection will be located in the hallway of the museum starting Monday Feb. 7 and will run until Jan. 18, 2023.
After researching the Venice Army Air Base on the internet, Jon Watson, the curator and collections manager of the Venice Museum and Archives, discovered an online collection of the base in 1943.
“It just kind of blew me away,” Watson said.
The collection was uploaded by Eric Duda and contained all of the pictures his grandfather Vaughan Pitman took while in the Army Air Force.
Watson said he found a section specifically for Venice, which contained “wonderful” photos of the base and the barracks.
Pitman had been stationed in Venice during the autumn of 1943. He was a photographic technician and captured the lifestyle of the Venice base at the time.
While the museum and archives has aerial and more general pictures of the Army air base, Watson said these pictures showed a personal side to those based in Venice.
Duda ended up donating over 100 of Pitman’s photos to the museum and archives.
“It was a neat snapshot into what it was like,” Watson said.
For the exhibit, 12 of Pitman’s photos will be featured along with a few artifacts.
Along with the upcoming photo exhibit, the museum has another seasonal exhibit called “Venice Area African American History: Over 100 Years in the Making.”
After interviewing Rev. James Mitchell, with Union Missionary Baptist Church of Venice, Watson got the idea for an exhibit.
Mitchell had grown up in the section of Venice called Blackburn Quarters where a Black community lived.
While the two rows of houses in the community were torn down in the 1970s, the baptist church still stands.
“I was always curious, you know there must be a story behind this,” Watson said.
The history of the Blackburn Quarters launched into research of the Black community in Venice and Laurel.
The exhibit covers integration of the high school in 1964, the building of Venice and the Black community that worked for the railroads and turpentine industry.
Since opening in October, Watson said the reception of the exhibit has been positive.
The Venice Area African American History exhibit will be open until July 27.
