SARASOTA — A new exhibition will showcase Roy Lichtenstein and his take on Monet’s Garden at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.
According to a news release from the facility, it will open in February.
“In his late career, Roy Lichtenstein’s famed primary colors and comic book imagery gave way to subtler explorations of color, light and materials,” the news release states. “However, his interest in reinterpreting the work of celebrated artists remained.”
The exhibition, called ‘Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes Pop!’ will look at his screen prints based on Motet’s paintings of water lilies and haystacks, it said.
It will run exclusively Feb. 14-June 27, 2021.
“Lichtenstein’s rarely seen Water Lilies with Reflections provides an unexpected homage to a staple of the public imagination – Claude Monet’s paintings of his garden and home,” it said.
It notes Lichtenstein made his career through using pop culture “and the work of established artists,” by using screen printing to create his Water Lilies series, choosing to print on metal and introduce reflections into his work.
“We are excited to give our gardens the Monet treatment, with an innovative pop art twist,” Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said. “Our guests will immerse themselves in Lichtenstein’s interpretation of Monet for a dynamic experience in our galleries and gardens.”
The Water Lilies series is rarely seen but wonderful, according to Selby Gardens curator-at-large Carol Ockman.
“With the inclusion of several of his Haystacks from 1969, visitors also will be able to see how Monet’s work inspired Lichtenstein to invent techniques to render the peerless natural effects of his precursor.”
Monet was a gardener who had called his garden “my most beautiful masterpiece.”
As a part of that, the exhibition will use Selby’s gardens to transform its 15 acres “into Monet’s famed gardens at Giverny with a Pop Art perspective,” the news release stated. “The garden design will include iconic elements of Monet’s garden, including the green Japanese bridge.”
