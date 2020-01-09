SARASOTA – Prolonged exposure to toxic or stressful environments can undermine a child’s sense of security and threaten her or his healthy development.
To combat the issue, the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation recently awarded a $77,000 grant to Children First for improved building security at four of its locations.
Access control doors and upgraded security cameras will be placed in every classroom and public space at the Dr. Elaine Marieb Early Learning Center, the Venice campus (a partnership with Suncoast Charities), Our Mother’s House (a childcare partnership with Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice), and the North Port campus.
The improved building security will be put into place to further enhance the safety of more than 250 children and their families each year, as well as hundreds of staff members, volunteers and supporters.
CEO Philip Tavill appreciated the support of the funds.
“With the technological landscape changing rapidly every day, this grant ensures that every parent can focus better on work and their own education with the assurance of their child’s safety,” Tavill said. “And that every child will have a secure space to develop the skills they need to thrive.”
Tavill, who is also president of Children First, said the group was “deeply grateful to the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation for their vision of a community that is safe and sound for all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.