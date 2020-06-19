SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Historic Spanish Point both moved into Phase 2 reopenings on Monday.
In that phase, some indoor areas at both are open to the public. Outdoor areas remain open at both sites, it said in a news release.
“For the safety of guests, all protocols from Phase 1 will continue and additional safety protocols for the indoor areas will be implemented.”
It said masks and social distancing will be the rule indoors.
“A few highlights of the additional safety protocols for indoor areas are as follows: all guests, staff and volunteers inside indoor areas will be required to wear a mask and all indoor areas will be carefully monitored and appropriately restricted to allow for proper social distancing,” it said.
For its list of Phase 2 reopening guidelines, visit www.selby.org.
Indoor areas at the Downtown Sarasota campus open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. include:
• Tropical Conservatory
• Ann Goldstein Children’s Rainforest Garden
• Museum of Botany & the Arts
• Butterfly House as part of the Salvador Dali: Gardens of the Mind exhibition
• The Gift Shop
Indoor areas at the the Historic Spanish Point campus open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m include:
• First floor of the Guptill House
• Packing House
• Mary’s Chapel
• Window’s to the Past
Admission to Selby Gardens campus is $25 for adults and $15 for adults at the Historic Spanish Point.
Selby Gardens also announced updates to the summer exhibition schedule.
Selby Gardens extended the “Salvador Dali: Gardens of the Mind” exhibition until July 26. Originally it was set to close June 28.
The exhibition, in collaboration with The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, “features the bold blending of the expected and the unexpected, floral and plant displays in the gardens that pay homage to key motifs in Dali’s work such as eggs, eyes, crutches, and mathematical concepts,” it said.
“The exhibition was breaking all records before we had to temporarily close on March 17 due to COVID-19 guidelines,” Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said. “During our Phase One reopening guests were able to explore many of the outdoor vignettes and we are excited that they will have the opportunity to experience the entire exhibition through July 26.”
It also has set the “Celebrate Selby Gardens: 40th annual Juried Photography Exhibition” from Aug. 8 to Sept. 20.
Entry into the exhibition is open to amateurs, but photos must be of either Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota or Historic Spanish Point campuses, the news release stated. For categories, entry forms and rules, visit selby.org
Along with that, Selby Gardens is teaming up with the Duncan McClellan Gallery in St. Petersburg for the its summer glass show “In Dialogue with Nature: Glass in the Gardens.”
“This summer, Selby Gardens will feature the nature-inspired glasswork created exclusively by Duncan McClellan and his studio artists which will be displayed in the Tropical Conservatory and in the Gardens against a backdrop of lush flowers and plants,” it said. The glassworks will be for sale with a portion benefiting Selby Gardens’ mission.
