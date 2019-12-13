Experiencing the beauty of Southwest Florida will now be available to up to 250 underserved youth and their families in the Sarasota and Manatee County area through Selby Gardens’ new “My Garden” program.
With funding from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the program, which debited earlier this year will serve youth from such local programs as Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, Girls Inc, Girls Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Child Protection Center, Easter Seals of Southwest Florida, Robert L. Taylor Community Center, Unidos Now, and Visible Men Academy.
Those organizations were chosen to participate in the inaugural year of the “My Garden” program—which offers students and up to six adults in their household free annual memberships to Selby Gardens throughout the year.
Membership—valued at $150 per family—will extend to include special events at the Gardens—such as Selby Spooktacular, Lights in Bloom Family Togetherness Night, and Family Saturday events for the monthly Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series.
Those students who visit four or more times during the year will have their membership automatically extended for an additional year.
The program grew as a continuation of the “Family Togetherness Program” established in 2018 by Selby Gardens in partnership with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and sponsored by organizations throughout the area.
The “Togetherness Program” underwrites costs for Selby to host groups of underprivileged children who wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity to visit, learn, and play at the Gardens. A monthly event called “Family Saturdays” provides artistic children a chance to create art in several mediums in the gardens.
With the success of the “Family Togetherness Program,” the Gardens then presented the idea of the “My Garden” Program in a proposal for a grant from the “Gulf Coast Community Foundation” aimed at further connecting underserved youth and their families to the beauty of the Southwest Florida landscape—which they otherwise might not have a chance to experience.
“The Foundation was proud to provide funding for Selby Gardens’ ‘My Garden’ initiative,” said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO od the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “By connecting underserved youth and their families to nature, these children can develop an appreciation for the plants in our region and realize the powerful benefits of nature to not only their day-to-day lives but to our world.”
“The purpose and hope of the ‘My Gardens’ program is to foster a life-long love of nature in the participating students—as well as their households,” said Lynn Bates, Selby Gardens Vice President for External Affairs.
“We envision this program growing in years to come—both in programming and participants,” said Jennifer Tominiecki, president and Ceo of Selby Gardens. “The new master plan for Selby Gardens has already allowed us to increase the number of underserved youth. As the Garden’s physical capacity continues to grow, we hope to continue to increase the number of memberships — providing underserved populations with the mission of Selby Gardens, which is exactly what Marie Selby would have wanted for her beloved Gardens.”
The Family Togetherness Program is managed in partnership with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and sponsored by organizations like Tandem Construction.
Recognized around the worlds as a center for the study and propagation of epiphytes (air plants) such as orchids, Selby Gardens is located along Sarasota Bay at 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 34236. Parking is free on the east side of Palm Avenue.
Selby Gardens is open daily (except Christmas Day) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for members and those 3 and under, $10 for guests of members when accompanied by the member, $20 for adults and $10 for those 4-12.
For further information on special events at Selby Gardens or for information on the “My Gardens Program” call 941-366-5731 or visit: selby.org
